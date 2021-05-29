MSY Airport sees travel boom for Memorial Day Weekend

NEW ORLEANS — With bags in hand and a flight to catch, travelers are bustling through the MSY Airport for Memorial Day weekend. Some, getting used to getting around, after months of not traveling.



“The parking did move from the other side form the normal place, so it was kind of like we had to take a little bus over here,” said Spencer Thomas.



While others told us their flights were last minute.



“Today, I really didn’t prepare very good because I was not supposed to fly out until tomorrow, and they had a flight today for non-stop, so I changed my flight to today and hoping I make it,” said Amber Rinehart.



Of course, there were travelers who were racing against the clock.



“I’m actually late, my flight boards at 11:45. I’m here a little late so it was a little traffic getting in the airport, so it’s kind of busy,” said Josh Williams.



According to AAA, more than 37 million Americans will be traveling this holiday weekend. That’s 60% more than last year.



AAA says road trips are also expected to spike this year, with a 52% increase from last year.

That’s something to keep in mind while you’re paying at the pump.



“Y’all need to lower the gas prices for us, you know in the city, because people trying to make way, you know what I mean?” said New Orleans local Nigel “Vachii” Hubbard.



Whether you are hitting the skies or the streets this Memorial Day weekend, just buckle up and enjoy the ride.

