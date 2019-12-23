Mr. Out the Frame will help you score a touchdown in the “Gift Giving Department”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- We are down to the wire and it's the fourth quarter with only minutes left on the "Christmas Clock." What do you give the ultimate tiger fan who already has the jersey's and the signed football too? Don't worry, here is the gift that will score you the winning touchdown.

At any given game day at Port Orleans in one of the corners, you'll find an artist known as "Mr. Out The Frame" and he creates unique tiger gifts that are perfect to go underneath your tree.



"You know, I really want my painting to pop out," described Patrick Henry, "Mr. Out the Frame. "With this piece (of Joe Burrow), where else have you seen something like this, with the out the frame? That's why the call me Mr. Out the Frame. You know, this piece is made from the heart."

Sparking his inspiration, Patrick Henry hit the field running. Whether you are a Saints fan and love No. 9 or you're a Tigers fan and love the other No. 9, Henry will help you score a touchdown in the gift giving department.

Every painting is unique and one of a kind with different elements that hang out the frame.

"With this one, I really wanted it to seem like he is really leaning back to put that throw in and this was the perfect frame for it," shared Henry. "This is history in the making. You want a piece of history. As artists, a lot of us you know, we are the scribes of history. So, Get you a Joe Burrow. It is the perfect gift. The perfect gift for anybody."

With sizes that range from small to large, Patrick Henry art pieces start $40 and go up to $1,500.

To get one before Christmas, you can show local at Cresent City Creations in the River walk, LA Crafts Guild in Canal Place, Port Orleans, WhereYaAt.com, HomeAlone NOLA and Oschner on Jefferson.

You can also follow Patrick Henry on social media, @PatrickHenryArts or shop online at PatrickHenryArts.com