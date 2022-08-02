NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Among the important lessons of the pandemic was learning about the health disparities certain communities face.

The Urban League of Louisiana is partnering with Ochsner Health, aiming to address the disparities with what they’re calling “The Big Health Event.”

Community leaders gathered at Dooky Chase Restaurant to announce the event Tuesday.

The event is described as more than just a health fair, and will include seminars and candid conversations, healthy cooking demonstrations, and even a movement zone.

There will also be opportunities for small businesses to explore doing business with healthcare providers

WGNO-TV is also a sponsor of The Big Health Event, which will take place on Saturday, September 17.