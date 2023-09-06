NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — This week, the Urban League of Louisiana will host a conference to address the issues and needs of the underserved communities of the state.

CEO Judy Reese Morse says, “Our theme is boundless because that’s how we see ourselves. That’s the word that represents the work that the Urban League has been doing in this city and across the state for the last 85 years.”

The 2023 Empowerment and Policy Conference aims to address community needs.

“The things that we want to do, the things that we shouldn’t do. That’s what we’re going to be talking about. What are the issues that relate to our everyday lives,” said Morse.

Speakers at the conference include New Orleans Police Department Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork, Advocate Gary Chambers Jr., Small Business Administrator Region Ted James, Retired Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and many more.

The 2023 Empowerment and Policy Conference is set to take place from Sept. 7 to 8 at the Morial Convention Center with the Urban League of Louisiana Annual Gala happening on Sept. 9.

While the event is free and open to the public, organizers ask the public to register ahead of time on the Urban League of Louisana website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories