NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The National Association of Real Estate Brokers released it’s State of Housing in Black America report and the results reveal that many traditional barriers to home ownership remain.

Deidra Carr Jones, President of The New Orleans Real Estate Brokers Association states, “We are still facing the same disparities we faced all the way back in 1968 when fair housing was implemented.”

Carr’s organization, along with the national group, met at SUNO to discuss the report.

According to Ashley Thomas of National Association of Real Estate Brokers, “Black home ownership rates are still under 50%. When we go back historically in the 1930s, we saw that the black and white home ownership gap was around 24% today it sits around 29%, so the gap is growing.”

The reasons why are many, and they’re detailed in full in the 100-page State of Housing in Black America report. From traditional challenges like credit access and income, to newer issues like student loans are addressed.

“Today, many people will say if you want to own a home, then you might not want to go to college. That’s a devastating statement to be made so our organization if fighting to make sure that barrier doesn’t exist,” said Thomas.

In response to the many challenges, the organizations have taken action by hosting several local workshops this weekend, designed to help renters become homeowners in order to create wealth for families.

Carr said, “Our job is to educate our community because knowledge is power and there are so many programs out here that first time homeowners don’t really know about, and they think they cannot do it, and they can. They really can.”

Click here for information on this weekend’s home ownership seminars

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts