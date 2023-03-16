NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— If you missed them on Mardi Gras Day, you’ll have another chance to see Mardi Gras Indians, in all their finery this weekend.

Sunday is both St. Joseph’s Day and Super Sunday, the annual day when the Indians step out again in their new suits.

The tradition of the Indians strutting on St. Joseph’s Day dates back to the 19th century, and while they always parade in their respective neighborhoods on Carnival Day, Sunday gives everyone an opportunity to see all of the tribes in one place.

And while the beauty of the suits speak for themselves, Big Chief Howard Miller of the Creole Wild West tribe says their purpose has a deeper meaning.

“It means that we are serving the community, that we are out there for our purpose of what we intended to do. And that is to lift the community. The Mardi Gras Indians culture, that’s what it was about, uplifting the community and so we’re doing that,” said Miller.

The chief has been masking since 1969 and we met Miller at the Mardi Gras Indian Council in Central City.

Mike Farley is the Assistant Director of the center designed to maintain tradition, “The council was formed to bring all of the Indians together to preserve this culture. Sunday, we have a strut with the Indians along with a couple of second line groups and brass bands. We do a procession. We have some music in the park, we have 2 stages. When the Indians finish with their strut, they get on stage and perform.”

The 40th Annual Uptown Super Sunday begins at noon at A.L. Davis Park on the corner of Washington Ave. and LaSalle St. There will be 2 stages of entertainment in the park and another stage in front of the Dew Drop Inn. The event runs until 6pm