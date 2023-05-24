Jefferson Parish, La. (WGNO)— With school ending and summer fast approaching, finding something to do with the kids is important.

In Jefferson Parish a number of opportunities await including a summer initiative work program from the Workforce Development Board.

Coordinator Frances Turner said,”Youth 16 to 24 can go to work in the parish at parish departments, other employers around the parish to jobs that closely match their interest.”

The summer jobs pay a handsome $13.58 an hour.

According to Turner,”We’re trying to employ 100 kids this summer. We’re really excited about this initiative to give them some tools to equip them with career paths.”

For younger residents of the parish, the fun summer camps are back, said Rebecca Bourgeois of Parks and Recreation, “We have enrichment summer camps, and special needs camps on the East and Westbank they start at ages 3 and go all the way up to adults. The camps are located at the local Jefferson Parish Recreation Department playgrounds, so all of the playgrounds that are in the neighborhoods.”

Click here for information on summer jobs and to fill out the youth interest form.

Click here for information on summer camps in Jefferson Parish.