NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)—Spring registration is underway at the center named after one of the city’s greatest musicians.

It’s the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in the Upper 9th Ward and performers and artists can get an incredible education.

After Hurricane Katrina, Harry Connick Jr. and Brandofrd Marsalis led the charge to develop a community of housing for musicians and a part of that dream was to develop a center where our music could be taught to young people. Today the center thrives.

Registration for the Spring session is now through January 13th, for students 8-18.

“Music gives you a lot of discipline, teaches you hard work. You develop friendships when you play music that lasts a lifetime,” said Dr. Michael Torregano.