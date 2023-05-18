Kenner, La. (WGNO)- Overcoming the loss of a son would be more than most mothers can bear, but, the owner of Queen’s Cuisine is the story of triumph over tragedy, all while serving a great meal.

They call Ramona Young “Queen” and she says her restaurant is a place for her to share from the heart, “Just spread the love. It all comes from my mother who was my biggest inspiration and then my son Johnny because all he wanted me to do was open my own restaurant from a little boy.”

Young’s son Johnny helped his mom open the restaurant 10 years ago by using his graduation car to purchase a hood system for the kitchen. He was murdered in New Orleans East in 2014, a year after they opened.

“Still we have no justice. But the thing I hold on to is the good times that me and him had together and cooking all his favorite foods that he loved and that’s what I get in return for that,” Young says of the unsolved killing.

The word about Queen’s Cuisine has spread on local food apps and by word of mouth and folks come from all over the area, like customer Bernita Washington Tardieu.

“Oh, it’s bomb! They’re like if you love Heard Dat Kitchen, if you love them, go to Queen’s Cuisine and everybody’s like their plate lunches are delicious and I’ve been dying to try them,” said Tardieu.

Queen’s Cuisine is located at 2000 Airline Drive in Kenner. They open at 11 am Monday-Friday.