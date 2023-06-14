NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Sisters of the Holy Family own and maintain a property that includes a St. Mary’s Academy and a large field behind the school.

It’s a green space for the community and lately, a place where someone has been illegally dumping on their property. Congregational Leader, Sister Alicia Costa, says seeing what was dumped on the property is unreal.

“We try to keep it clean, we try to keep our grass down, and this is how we’re repaid? We had no clue this was all back here,” said Sister Costa.

Community activist, Sage Michael Pellet, who lives nearby, alerted WGNO and the order of what he witnessed.

“I walk my dogs along this Dwyer walking trail, and it’s a beautiful investment into New Orleans East. A lot of people enjoy it, and my dog gets to run this land-free range. It’s well-maintained and well kept and when I noticed this dumping, I had to share it.”

Stuff like construction debris, wood, roof tiles, and trash lay strewn across the property.

“You know we don’t have a lot of money to be able to get all of this out of here,” said Sister Costa.

WGNO crews contacted the city’s 311 on the sisters’ behalf and they turned the information over to the Department of Sanitation. While they wait, the sites and the community want a stop to illegal dumping.

“It’s very disrespectful. It brings my spirit down, and it’s people taking advantage of good people,” said Pellet.

