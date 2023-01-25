NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Soul Rebels.. Galactic.. Nigel Hall.. and many more.

The Young Leadership Council of New Orleans (YLC) has announced the list of performers for this year’s “Wednesday at the Square,” annual, free concert series in Lafayette Square.

The concerts start on March 15 and end on May 17.

In order of appearance, the performers are:

Water Seed

Maggie Koerner

Galactic

Mia Borders

The Suffers

The Iceman Special

Geroge Porter Jr. and the Runnin Pardners

The Soul Rebels

Nigel Hall, and

glblwrmng (yes, that’s the name of the band)

“Wednesday at the Square not only acts as an important fundraiser for YLC, but also plays a key role in our city’s culture and tourism,” said concert Co-Chair Graham Williams.

“Between our musicians, vendors, volunteers and sponsors, community involvement is what truly makes this event so unique and rewarding,” said Williams.

According to the YLC, last year’s series averaged 5,000 concert-goers, and contributed nearly 750 thousand dollars to the local economy.

More information can be found on the YCL website.

