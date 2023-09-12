SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Safe Harbor, the North Shore nonprofit that provides services to survivors of domestic violence and their families, is hosting a big gala.

Their 11th Annual Superheroes Gala will happen on Saturday, Sept. 16. Each year, the Board of Directors nominates several people who are examples of “Superheroes” in the community through their commitment to stopping domestic abuse.

Safe Harbor board member Cynthia Alfred Logan says, “We get services from the state, Housing and Urban Development and the federal government, but we also need some benefits and contributions from our community to help the program stay in effect.”

During the Superhero campaign, the candidates speak out against domestic violence and raise funds to support Safe Harbor’s mission.

The campaign culminates with a fun-filled, superhero-themed gala that celebrates the efforts of all of the candidates. The Superhero who raises the most money for Safe Harbor will be named the Real Superhero of the Year at the close of the event.

The Safe Harbor Northshore Superheroes Gala begins at 7:00 P.M. at The Harbor Center in Slidell.

