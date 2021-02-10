Roots of Music planning virtual parade for Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS— The Roots of Music has been a model after-school program in the city, teaching kids music, but also making sure they take care of their school work.

Suzanne Raether, Executive Director explains, “The Roots of Music empowers the youth of New Orleans through academic mentorship and music preparation, and we also help create the next generation of New Orleans musicians.”

‘The Roots’ does this by giving the kids a safe place to be during the most vulnerable time of the day, after school. This year’s Mardi Gras cancellations hit the kids pretty hard.

Tyler Guidry, baritone horn player stated, “I was sad cause it’s a good experience and we’re just missing out.” His section-mate Chad Brown said, “I was upset because I love marching.”

To help compensate for The Roots kids missing out, they’ve got plans.

Raether said, “We’re actually putting on a virtual parade for everybody. It’s gonna debut on Friday night. We’re able to partner with a bunch of high school bands and college bands to put that together.”

They’ve also planned a movie night this weekend and a shoe box float contest.

“We get the treats of Mardi Gras and keep it going,” said Raether.

Parade season is also the biggest funding source of the year for the Roots of Music since the unit is paid to perform in parades and events. Click here to donate to The Roots of Music.

You can also tune in to their facebook page see the virtual parade this Friday night at 7pm.