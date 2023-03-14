NEW ORLEANS(WGNO)— The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office is getting help for inmates, after they serve their time.

It comes in the form of a 3.9 million dollar check from Congressman Troy Carter to help fund the department’s Justice Reform Initiative.

The congressman secured the congressional grant and Sheriff Susan Hutson says that while reentry programs don’t normally get priority budgeting, the programs are important in keeping people from getting re-arrested.

According to Hutson, “When people leave here, we want them to leave, not just walk out the door and walk down the street, and come right back. We want them to leave to some wrap around services. We’ve got to make sure housing’s number one, nutrition’s another thing and then substance abuse go hand in hand as they try to self medicate.”

Carter also stated that the money does not have to be repaid, “This is money that’s a direct appropriation from the United States Congress. It’s not tied to any resources that has to be repaid. Its not a part of a granting source for any particular program; it’s a broad swat of dollars that are available for enhancements for communities within our congressional district.”