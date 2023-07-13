NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — If you grew up in New Orleans during the 60s and 70s, chances are you have heard of Larry McKinley on the radio. if you have ever been to Jazz Fest, his iconic voice is heard every year over the Fairgrounds saying:

“Welcome to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival”

McKinley’s voice lives on every year at the fest and so does his legacy at the building near the fairgrounds aptly named, The McKinley.

“The McKinley is, I think in its purest form, a tribute to my father and his contribution and his imprint that he left on this city in many different areas from music to broadcasting to the community,” said McKinley’s daughter, Glenda McKinley English.

On the music side, McKinely played the top artist of the day and often served as a promoter, bringing the biggest stars to the city for concerts. The location of the building is also significant.

“It was WNNR when dad broadcasted here, so this building was important. It couldn’t have been any building because I wanted it to be a building where he served. The community that he served and he worked in this building,” said English.

In addition to the McKinley being an homage to one of the city’s great radio announcers and producers. It’s also a professional multi-track studio.

That studio space is in partnership with Grammy-nominated Engineer Ben Lorio. Just as Larry McKinley was a man of his community, his daughter’s wish for The McKinley is for it to also reside in the hearts of those who live nearby.

“To me, it’s important that we hold space in the community that people feel it’s a part of them. That they can record here, or they can hold meetings here or they can do auditions here or do yoga here. So we have, rather than have like a very strict business plan, we’re allowing the community and the activity to breathe life into the space,” said English.

