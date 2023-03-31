NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Over $50,000 in financial support is up for grabs at Sunday’s Class Got Brass competition.

The event is sponsored by the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation. The unique nature of the contest requires the schools to develop a brass band ensemble and teach them the traditional music of New Orleans.

This year’s Class Got Brass includes 23 schools in the beginners and advanced categories, and every school that participates receives support.

Class Got Brass happens Sunday (April 2) starting at 2 p.m. at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz and Heritage Center at 1225 N Rampart St.

