NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One Happy Mama is a nonprofit that aims to empower young mothers through three key initiatives.

The Mama Tribe a mentoring program that focuses on their journey through motherhood while focusing on their academic and career goals. Community of Mamas fosters a supportive network. The Mama on a Mission workshop offers valuable skills and knowledge.

OHM Founder Janitza Vasquez stopped by the Good Morning New Orleans show to discuss the work of the nonprofit and a special event for young mothers.

“When they (moms) enter the program, they have to do a program goal that’s based around academic success or career development, and then their mentor helps them in that. Then for our monthly sessions, we do lifestyle skills and soft skills development like financial literacy and conflict resolution,” said Vasquez.

Founder of One Happy Mama Janitza Vasquez

OHM partnered with 12 organizations to host a Community Baby Shower on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 12 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the University of Holy Cross. The organization will provide essential resources and support for expecting mothers and their families.

“As I started this work, one thing that I realized was there are so many different resources out there that we just don’t know about. I figured if we could get all of those resources and then bring them in one place that we can share with the community, we’re also going to do diapers and wipes, and then we’re giving away essential baby items, car seats, strollers,” said Vasquez.

