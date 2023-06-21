NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD) Commission launched the Music Matters Artist-in-Residence program. The goal of the new program is to teach participants the foundational principles of music.

Titled “Music Matters,” the summer program will afford participants an opportunity to learn from skilled musicians who will provide instruction over the course of six weeks. Music Matters is for residents of all ages interested in music and is open to beginners, intermediate and advanced musicians.

The Artist-in-Residence program will feature two-time Grammy award winner Irvin Mayfield, who will serve as NORD’s inaugural artist in residence, with appointments beginning in July 2023 through July 2024. In this role, Mayfield will guide and creatively direct a series of music programs for NORD.

NORDC CEO Larry Barabino Jr. and Mayfield stopped by WGNO to discuss the program.

