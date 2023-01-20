NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday (Jan. 20) nonprofit, Sustaining Our Urban Landscape (SOUL) and local architecture firm, Spackman Mossop Michaels held a press conference at the Sewerage and Water Board Green Infrastructure Project to announce its Restoration Plan.

The plan will serve as a way to fight against rapid climate change in New Orleans by planting a tree on every block in neighborhoods that have a major greenage deficit. The chosen neighborhoods include Hollygrove, St. Bernard, the Whitney Corridor in Algiers, Central City, and Little Woods.

“Urban trees are key to equitably addressing the impacts of climate change in New Orleans – from reducing stormwater flooding from increasingly intense storms to literally cooling down our hottest neighborhoods,” said Andy Kopplin, President and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

Accroding to research by SOUL, due to hurricane Katrina the city lost over 200,000 tress and current logistics show that trees canopy less that 20% of the city.

SOUL plans to expand restoration city-wide by 2030, with a goal of complete reforestation by 2050.

For more information and to stay updated on the Restoration Plan details can be viewed on www.soulnola.org.

