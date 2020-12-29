NOLA’s top political stories of 2020

NEW ORLEANS— This week we’re looking back at the top news stories of 2020 and every top news story this year is colored by the coronavirus pandemic and politics was no different.

One’s views of COVID 19’s effects and restrictions was often time seen through the lens of one’s politics. With many on the left showing a bit more support for restrictions, and those on the right in favor of more personal liberties.

Everything about the virus was politicized from mask wearing to whether to worship indoors, to how one could vote.

The voting part was important in this election year that saw a record number, almost 3.1 million Louisianans cast votes in the presidential election

President Donald Trump carried the state, which was no big surprise, but as was the case in the rest of the country, there was significant mail-in and early voting statewide. Passion was high.

The result of Joe Biden winning the president’s seat puts Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond in the White House as a senior adviser in the Biden Administration.

Closer to home, we elected a new district attorney in Orleans Parish and women judges, primarily African American women are the majority in both Criminal and Civil District Courts.

Also elected are new faces on the Orleans Parish School Board after a few longtime members were voted out.

Finally, the December 5th runoff sat the defeat of 3 millage proposals supported by Mayor Cantrell. Opposition to millage 2 was seen as taking money from the libraries and voters denied all 3 requests.