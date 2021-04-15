NOLA’s Stimulus Command Task Force aims to educate locals on benefits

NEW ORLEANS— Almost two trillion dollars is being spent on the American Rescue Plan and the Cantrell Administration is gotten aggressive on making sure the residents here take full advantage of every dollar available.

New Orleans is getting about $271 million in direct aid from the federal government, but this task force was formed to educate residents about benefits and aid outside of that money.

According to Mayor LaToya Cantrell, “(New Orleans) was one of the first city’s to stand up our stimulus command task force.”

That task force is made up of 28 members from business and community representatives.

Liana Elliot, Senior Project Manager says, “There are a lot of other dollars out there and we want to make sure that the people and businesses of New Orleans are receiving our fair share.”

The 5 areas of concentration are case management, community services, workforce, economic recovery investments, and public health.”

Board co-chair Dr. Trivia Frazier of Obatala Sciences stated “We have been exposed to a great level of risk. Largely due to the wonderful, warming, welcoming environment that we have.”

Minimizing risks and supporting those in industries like hospitality and health care is also a priority of the task force.

Many of it’s members transitioned from the city’s reopening advisory panel and by learning from past disaster like Hurricane Katrina, they see this funding opportunity as transformational.

According to co-chair Joe Exnicios, CEO of Hancock Whitney Bank, “This is perhaps the greatest opportunity of our lifetime to rebuild our economy, and to truly take advantage of all the wonderful we possess as a city in a fashion that is both inclusive and equitable.”