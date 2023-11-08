NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A little over a year ago, the Office of Nighttime Economy opened to serve as the City of New Orleans’ liaison to the nightlife industry, community and city agencies.
While the office has executed a number of initiatives geared at assisting people whose livelihoods depend on what happens after dark, a new survey aims to further help those workers.
According to Director Howie Kaplan, “We can’t get answers if we don’t start asking the right questions. When we’re talking about nighttime economy, we’re not just talking about bars, venues, musicians, we’re talking about hotels, we’re talking about, you know, all the hospitals and research facilities.”
The hope is to also work with agencies like the Regional Transit Authority to facilitate reliable transportation for workers.
The survey can be found on the city’s website.
