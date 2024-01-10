NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — From the rough to the green, the site of the old Times-Picayune building is getting closer to becoming a golf entertainment complex.

For a while, it felt like the last significant work on the site at 3800 Howard Ave. was tearing down the clock tower and any vestiges of the old newspaper building.

Now the work is back on for the long talked-about golf venue from local developers.

“We’re excited! New Orleans has had a long drought of golf entertainment venues. Drive Shack had a crack at it, of course, another competitor had a crack at it way before 2016, and now we’re here in 2024, we still don’t have one and we finally get it,” said Five O Four Golf Partner Alex Xiao.

Initially planned as a golf complex by developer Joe Jaeger and eventually sold, Xiao and his partners are excited to get the project on track after enduring the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars in steel beams.

Much of the material has since been recovered but he says it is a project delay that has been put behind them.

“It did put the project back about 3-4 months but now as you can see all the metal is here. The decking is coming tomorrow and everything is on a big roll right now,” said Xiao.

At a cost of over $40 million and a completion target of fall, Five O’ Fore Golf aims to deliver family fun to the city.

“We’ll be the first one, the first golf entertainment for the city of New Orleans. We’re going to be partnered up with Trackman for their part of the technology, which is phenomenal. They use it in PGA shows. One of the best in the industry,” said Xiao.

As a local businessman, Xiao also spoke to the value of investing in abandoned sites around the city.

“It’s been 18 years for another business to start at this exact site, 3800 Howard, and I think that’s exciting,” said Xiao.

