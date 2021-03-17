New Orleans Entrepreneur Week a digital experience this year

NEW ORLEANS— The Idea Village is an accelerator that’s propelled young businesses through the New Orleans Entrepreneur for the past 12 years.

Brenna Kane of the Idea Village says, “Entrepreneur Week is about celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit of New Orleans. We know New Orleans is a very special place, and it’s very different when you think about doing business here. There’s a lot of creativity that comes from right here”

Last year’s Entrepreneur Week was cancelled due to COVID, but this year they;re back with what they’re calling a digital experience.

According to Kane, “We have something for everybody from culinary demos with Chef Nina Compton, to musical performances at night, to high growth companies. To showcase the work that they’re doing and bring people in so they can learn.

