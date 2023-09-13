NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A local sausage company is making a splash with the hopes of making pork healthier.

Deliveries to the local Canseco’s grocery store are necessary when you’re a small Louisiana sausage company with your face on the labeling. Chef Tasha Butler is the face behind the sausage and no stranger to the kitchen.

“I’ve been cooking for a very long time. I’ve been in business 14 years, and I learned how to make sausage when I was working in different restaurants,” said Butler.

The restaurants included some of the best like Restaurant Revolution and The Bombay Club. What Butler wanted to do was to make a better sausage.

“My sausage is MSG-free, gluten-free, no soy, no fillers. It’s just a really good sausage and I wanted to make pork healthy,” said Butler.

Natasha Butler and Deadra Despenza of Chef Tasha’s Sausage (WGNO-TV)

Her business partner says they also wanted their brand to be a positive influence on their city.

“We just want to definitely impact our community. We are so proud of this brand. It came from true dedication, truly hard work,” said Deadra Despenza.

‘Chef Tasha’s Sausage’ has made a big splash on social media with followers touting the goodness. It’s currently available at select restaurants and all of Canseco’s locations.

“It’s been good, it’s been overwhelmingly good. I tell people all the time I’m overwhelmed but it’s in a good way. It’s been really, really good,” said Butler.

