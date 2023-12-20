NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Dr. Lana Joseph was a young girl who experienced a speech and hearing disorder. That inspired her to help others by becoming an audiologist, providing services that have to deal with hearing and balance.

Joseph is also a proponent of preventative care, not waiting until one experiences hearing loss late in life.

“We do that by, instead of waiting until you get older to come and see us, we go out to the schools, and we provide services to the schools and daycare centers so that we can catch hearing loss as early as possible,” said Joseph.

Through her High Level Speech and Hearing Center, Joseph says that speech impediments have surpassed hearing issues in children, “The way we look at is if you can’t hear, you have difficulty speaking, and if you can’t speak it’s difficult for you to learn.”

As passionate as she is about children’s hearing, Joseph is also an entrepreneur, creating Jrumz, a brand of ear wear, including headphones and ear buds.

According to Joseph, Jrumz were created to help local musicians, ” New Orleans is a music mecca. The musicians were coming to me as the audiologist and saying, ‘Hey Doc, how can you help me protect my hearing?'”

This season, Jrumz is also the official headphones of the New Orleans Pelicans.

“It’s just beautiful to have partnerships where people truly believe in not only the brand but what the mission of the brand is and the story behind the founder and just being able to be a part of this new legacy that we’re putting out there,” said Joseph.

