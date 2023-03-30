NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)—There are nearly a century of images of Black New Orleans all in one exhibit. It’s the work of Seeing Black, a multimedia research based project.

The exhibit is called “In The Spirit of Black” and it features dozens of photographers as well.

According to photographer and organizer Eric Waters, “We have on display some historical images by historical photographers who have passed on and then we have contemporary photography about 65-70 contemporary photographers, and it’s an opportunity to showcase Black people, Black photographers seeing Black, seeing ourselves.”

“I’m not aware of any exhibition here in the city that has brought so many photographers together, (The exhibit is) showcasing all of the amazing photographers. They’re different stylistic approaches, and the ways that they are committed to documenting black life in all of its various formations.” said curator Shana M. griffin.

“In the Spirit of Black” will exhibit until late May at the Ashe Cultural Arts Center, 1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., and the Ashe Powerhouse, 1731 Baronne St..