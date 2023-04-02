Mardi Gras Indians and revelers during the Uptown Super Sunday celebration in New Orleans (LeBron Joseph photo)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Displaying ornate bead work and colorful feathers the Mardi Gras Indians made their way through the city for Super Sunday.

Crowds headed to Bayou St. John this Sunday (April 2nd) to celebrate the 11th Annual Circle of Chiefs Indian Cha Wa Downtown parade.

This year’s theme “Kids of the Nation” serves to ” honor the children who represent the future of our indigenous cultural tradition,” stated Big Chief Otto Dejean of the Hard Head Hunters.

Super Sunday started in Mid-City on the bayou at Orleans avenue before making its way to Hardin playground.

Parade goers enjoyed music from the Big 6 Brass Band and performances from the P-Town Steppers, the Lady P-Town Steppers, and the Original Black Seminole Baby Dolls.

