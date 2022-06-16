NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Dr. Charlene Senegal-Decuir, describes Marcus Garvey as one of those figures in history that are often forgotten, but his legacy as a Black nationalist left an impact on generations to come.

“Around the time of the first World War when segregation was at its highest and a time when black people felt completely hopeless,” said Senegal-Decuir.

Garvey’s message of self-pride, self-determination, and self-reliance was later part of the doctrine of the Nation of Islam and the Black Panthers.

In 1927, the US Government deported Garvey and his last stop in our country was Algiers, La., just on the Westbank of New Orleans.

Thanks to the Xavier University archive of the photos of Garvey’s last visit from its Arthur P. Bedou collection. Also thanks to the Amistad Research Center with its record of the event from The archives of The Louisiana Weekly.