NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Employers at Loyola’s Creative Connect job fair explained what qualities they seek in new employees.

“A go getter, a quick learner, a fast starter. Somebody that wants to do anything and everything,” said Steve Schulkens of Schulkins Communications.

Leslie Baudry of Baudry Therapy Center and BRIO said, “We’re looking for great, hand working people, who will fit with our company’s culture.”

According to Jill Boatwright Director of Career Development and Student Employment, Most jobs are found through networking so this is an excellent opportunity to build your network, to meet with new employers, to learn about opportunities.

And just as employers will hold new hires to a standard, today’s potential employees also desire favorable conditions to work said senior Andre Vappie, (I want)respect, recognition in recognizing that I can bring something to you just as much as you’re giving something to me.

No doubt the pandemic has affected workspaces around the world and employers are hearing this from potential hires.

John Cruse, General Manager WGNO/WNOL stated, “The idea of freedom and flexibility. It’s almost the number one thing that these students are looking for is yes, I’m interested in a job but I want a lot of flexibility and I want a lot of freedom.”

Loyola boasts a post graduation employment rate of 91%. That’s 5% higher than the national average, but today’s career fair also sought to place internships as well.

Capt. Deon Sanders of Operation What’s Next sought “A willing participant. We’ll tech them leadership, we’ll teach you about character development.”

For many of the students how their future work is performed is important said senior Rae Comeaux, “I wanna create my own hours and have control over my own work and what projects I take on. What the subject matter is. Am I helping people? What am I doing with my work?”