NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A pioneer in New Orleans politics and business is being remembered.

Robert H. Tucker Jr., known to many as, Bob Tucker, died yesterday at the age of 82.

Tucker was a successful businessman, political advisor, and US Army veteran.

“A great friend, a powerful and impactful community leader, a mentor to so many young business people, young elected officials, young politicians over the years,” said National Urban League CEO and former mayor Marc Morial.

Sherman Copelin got his start with Tucker in the administration of the late Moon Landrieu and says that Tucker’s strength even back then was his versatility.

“Bob was a guy who firstly was well educated, secondly Bob was had good political instincts and third he knew how to function in the board room, and he knew how to function in political rooms and he had the skill set to bring those two together to move New Orleans forward,” said Sherman Copelin, friend.

Tucker was also and advisor to Dutch Morial, who chaired the successful campaigns of Marc Morial and Mayor LaToya Cantrell who releases a statement Thursday saying that Tucker led the way for blacks to hold positions of authority while fighting hard for the interest f our people.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of Bob Tucker, the first African American to serve as an Assistant to the Mayor under Mayor Moon Landrieu’s administration. As a staple in the City of New Orleans, Tucker led the way for Blacks to hold positions of authority while fighting hard for the interests of our people. “It is impossible to overstate his contributions in moving New Orleans forward. He used his undeniable charm and relentless spirit to fight hard for decades to make New Orleans a better place. As a true public servant and former Chairman of the Regional Transit Authority Board, Bob Tucker was a friend and a son of our city. Not only was he a trailblazer — he was also my friend and a trusted advisor who will be missed dearly by us all. I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May he rest in God’s perfect peace.” Mayor LaToya Cantrell

“He was well-known, he was well-understood, he had a network of supporters and friends in the black community, in the white community, in the business community and he understood the faith community. He was comfortable in any setting and in any room so he’s a role model whose life should be emulated. He will be missed, and I will miss him greatly,” Former Mayor Marc Morial.

“My father was a political giant in Louisiana and beyond. He gave his strategy, his wisdom, and his time to countless candidates in their pursuit of public service. He was a trusted confidant and advisor to 5 New Orleans Mayors, 5 Louisiana Governors & countless other federal and state candidates across the country. But most of all, he was a loving father, husband, brother, uncle, & godfather. They broke the mold when they made my father, and we are heartbroken at this unexpected loss. We sincerely and affectionately thank everyone for their many texts, emails and calls during this difficult time. We are currently planning his final arrangements, and will keep everyone posted on them shortly.” Tuck’s daughter, Iam Tucker

Services for Tucker will be held Saturday (Mar. 11) at Greater St. Stephens Church in New Orleans East. The viewing starts at noon with the funeral to follow.

