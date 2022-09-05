NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- The next time you’re grabbing a burger or beer at a Saints game, you could be helping one of the dozens of local organizations do great community work.

In an arrangement that benefits all parties, concessions giant Sodexo Live offers the opportunity for nonprofit groups to staff concessions, and in return, the groups get a portion of the gross sales for their operating budgets.

Dr. Zwila Matinez of the group Social Bridges Inc stated, “It’s very hard to be a small nonprofit and to be able to compete with the larger nonprofits for grants.”

Once a group is granted 501c3 status, the process to train and become a part of the program can begin.

Click here for information on nonprofit concessions opportunities.

Sodexo says its goal is to have concessions manned completely by nonprofits.