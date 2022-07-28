NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— This weekend a host of nonprofits and organizations from around the area are providing free school supplies to area students.

Here’s where you can find them:

SATURDAY (JULY 30TH)

1- NOLA Back to School Fest presented by Shell

8am-12noon

Xavier University Center 4980 Dixon St., New Orleans

2- Zulu Social and Pleasure Club and Inspire NOLA Back to School Giveaway Drive-Thru

10am

4000 Cadillac St., New Orleans

3- Giving Hope Food Pantry and Nourishing Louisiana Health Fair and School Supply Giveaway

10am-2pm

5151 Lapalco Blvd, Marrero

4- Elfrid Payton Charity Weekend

11am

700 Governor St., Gretna

5- Steele Protective Services Backpack Giveaway

1pm

4807 Downman Road., New Orleans

SUNDAY (JULY 31ST)

1- Original C.T.C. Steppers Back to School Supply Giveaway

12pm-4pm

2500 Fats Domino Ave., New Orleans

2- Buddy’s Lounge Back to School Giveaway

12pm-3pm

846 Garden Rd., Marrero

3- TCC Verizon Annual Backpack Giveaway

1pm-4pm

2222 Clearview Pkwy Ste B, Metairie

4- Silk Me Kids Back to School Giveback

2pm-4pm

7701 Dwyer Rd Ste 106 New Orleans

5- WRLDINVSN and Rock of Ages Gun Buyback and Back to School Giveaway

2p-6p

2500 New Orleans St, New Orleans