NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— This weekend a host of nonprofits and organizations from around the area are providing free school supplies to area students.
Here’s where you can find them:
SATURDAY (JULY 30TH)
1- NOLA Back to School Fest presented by Shell
8am-12noon
Xavier University Center 4980 Dixon St., New Orleans
2- Zulu Social and Pleasure Club and Inspire NOLA Back to School Giveaway Drive-Thru
10am
4000 Cadillac St., New Orleans
3- Giving Hope Food Pantry and Nourishing Louisiana Health Fair and School Supply Giveaway
10am-2pm
5151 Lapalco Blvd, Marrero
4- Elfrid Payton Charity Weekend
11am
700 Governor St., Gretna
5- Steele Protective Services Backpack Giveaway
1pm
4807 Downman Road., New Orleans
SUNDAY (JULY 31ST)
1- Original C.T.C. Steppers Back to School Supply Giveaway
12pm-4pm
2500 Fats Domino Ave., New Orleans
2- Buddy’s Lounge Back to School Giveaway
12pm-3pm
846 Garden Rd., Marrero
3- TCC Verizon Annual Backpack Giveaway
1pm-4pm
2222 Clearview Pkwy Ste B, Metairie
4- Silk Me Kids Back to School Giveback
2pm-4pm
7701 Dwyer Rd Ste 106 New Orleans
5- WRLDINVSN and Rock of Ages Gun Buyback and Back to School Giveaway
2p-6p
2500 New Orleans St, New Orleans