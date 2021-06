NEW ORLEANS— On the heels of the family of 12 year old Todriana Peters, losing her to gun violence this past weekend, the parents of Jamere Alfred are hosting a rally and walk for justice this Saturday.

14 year old Alfred was killed Christmas day outside of the Walgreens in New Orleans on Bullard Ave.

The Let Me Live rally will begin at 10am at that Walgreens on the corner of Lake Forest Blvd.