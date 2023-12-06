NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The story of philanthropy is not often spoken of in the Black community, but the legacy of giving is now center stage at a new exhibit at the Tate, Etienne and Prevost Center in the Lower 9th Ward.

TEP Center Executive Director Leona Tate spoke of the exhibit, “It opened my eyes up to giving. You hear the word philanthropy and you think that’s somebody rich and white. You don’t think of what you’ve been doing all these years and what our parents did all those years.”

The Soul of Philanthropy is being produced in collaboration with the ACLU of Louisiana.

Executive Director Alanah Odoms explains, “The standard that culture bearers have set, that enslaved people contributed, that civil rights leaders donated time talent treasure, you really see that the full breadth of our humanity is actually philanthropy. We have given in so many ways including giving of our own selves.”

The exhibit was birthed out of the book “Giving Back: A Tribute to Generations of African American Philanthropists” by author Valadia Fullwood.

And while the exhibit is a traveling nation exhibit, each city brings they’re own story of giving.

“New Orleans has put its own stamp on things in its own flavor with a celebration through art and sharing our stories of giving through visual art, which isn’t always the case in fact this is the first city to do it,” said Fullwood.

The Soul of Philanthropy runs through March at the Tate, Etienne and Prevost Center, located at 5909 St. Claude Ave. There is a $10 fee for the exhibit.

