NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Rap star Juvenile stopped by WGNO to talk about his recent honor at the U.S. Capitol, his performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk series and the launch of his Juvie Juice beverage through Urban South Brewery.

Juvenile is also performing at the Essence Festival of Culture Friday at the Ceasar’s Superdome and at his self produced Donna Fest in honor of his wife Shadonna.

