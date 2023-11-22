NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — You can play a lot less, hear some great local performers and help the Musician’s Clinic all at Tipitina’s.

“Before the clinic was there, we had Charity Hospital, and that was it. Charity Hospital could get a bloody nose because James Booker sat in a chair by the door in Charity Hospital and died,” said music director George Porter, Jr.

Porter, a New Orleans music giant, on the grim realities for many musicians’ healthcare before the start of the New Orleans Musician’s Clinic, which is designed to treat our music community before a terminal illness.

“All that they can be told is that you’ve got a few months to live rather than going earlier and telling you that if you do this, this and this, you can be around here for another few years.”

The clinic has taken on the role of not only healthcare, but wellbeing of our culture-bearers. Now, musicians are rallying to help the clinic at an allstar fundraiser Wednesday night at Tipitina’s. It’s called “The Tribute to the Instigators of Funk and Rock,” saluting Fats Domino and Huey “Piano” Smith, pioneers of New Orleans soul and rock and roll.

“There’s a word for what they did more than being the beginning of what is now.”

Porter is serving as music director, a daunting task with a stage full of stars but no doubt an entertaining night in store.

“Fortunately for me I grew up under most of the artists, so I know them so it’s much easier when A., you know the songs and B., you know the artist.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased online.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts