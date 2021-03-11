Indoor live entertainment allowed in Modified Phase III, but with caveats

NEW ORLEANS—Live music has always been a part of the fabric of our city, even in the past year, albeit virtually but one important element of our move to a Modified Phase III on Friday now allows for live entertainment.

Brian “Tank” Greenberg, Tipitina’s General Manager said, “It’s a step forward, which is the first step forward for live music that I can recall in a long time.”

While this is a major deal for our music clubs, it also comes with major caveats like proper air flow and no dancing.

On Wednesday, Dr. Jennifer Avengno announced, “Live entertainment is also going to be allowed in accordance with the state fire marshal’s published guidelines. This is exciting, but these are very nuanced, very detailed, very specific requirements.”

CLICK HERE TO READ THE COMPLETE PHASE III REOPENING GUIDE INCLUDING THE LIVE ENTERTAINMENT GUIDELINES

In addition to air conditioning requirements and plexiglass shields across the stage, band members have to be 6 feet apart and horn players 9 feet apart.

Greenberg said, “For a lot of clubs, I think it’s gonna put them in a category that they’re not going to be able to accommodate.”

The city and state is also requiring clubs to obtains a special event permit or certificate of registration, but it’s unclear whether the permits already issued are all that’s needed.

That being said, the musicians welcome the small steps we’re taking and look forward to better days.

Rich Vogel keyboardist with Galactic said, “It’s hope, it’s a hopeful sign. It’s kind of another thing that’s pointing in the direction of alright we’re gonna get back to some live music. It just feels good like alright we’re gonna do some playing in 2021, in front of some people.”