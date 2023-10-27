NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The most celebrated team of musical hit makers to come out of New Orleans was Fats Domino and Dave Bartholomew.

A new New Orleans Jazz Museum exhibit has opened and pays tribute to both.

Co-curator David Kunian explains, “Why Fats & Dave? Because they’re two of the most important cultural figures in American history really. Fats may be the guy who invented rock and roll, Dave Bartholemew may be the guy who invented rock and roll, they came from right around here and their impact on the world, New Orleans, and America is huge and immeasurable.”

The space is full of treasures that remember the historic musical partnership of Domino singing the tunes and Batholemew writing and producing.

Aptly titled “I Found My Thrill” after lyrics in one of their biggest hits, “Blueberry Hill”, the exhibit is co-curated by Bob Santelli, and award-winning filmmakers Cilista Eberle and Michael Murphy.

Kunian states, “I want people to realize the importance of Fats, the importance of Dave, lie you said from this small little pocket of civilization on planet earth. What important things come out of here.”

After the 20-week run at The New Orleans Jazz Museum, the ‘I Found My Thrill: The Music and Artistry of Fats Domino and Dave Bartholomew’ exhibit will travel to other Louisiana museums.

