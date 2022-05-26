Chalmette, La. (WGNO)— As you head out around the Memorial Day holiday, you’ll likely see more law enforcement on the roads as part of Click It or Ticket. This campaign lasts through June 5, and reminds drivers and their passengers of the importance of buckling up and the legal consequences – including fines – for not wearing a seat belt.

The St Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office was out to make sure that drivers comply with seat belt regulations as part of the annual campaign.

Louisiana State Trooper Kate Stegall says too many people on our roads are dying needlessly, “Last year was one of our highest years of fatalities in the state with just under 1000 fatalities for the year of 2021. About 60% of those fatalities involved lack of seat belt use.”

Not buckling up can be costly as a few residents in St. Bernard found out. A first offense ticket is $50, and $75 for repeat offenders, not the type of costs you want to add to the holiday vacation.

State police are also making sure that our youngest passengers are safe. Every Wednesday the State Police Troop B in Kenner offers free car seat installation from 1pm-4pm. No appointment is necessary. The focus of the Click or Ticket campaign is saving lives.

“Time and time again we have to go knock on these doors of people that have made a poor decision and sometimes a selfish decision to not wear their seat belt and we’ve got to make a notification to a family member to let them know that the family member is not coming home ever again and it could have been avoided by just putting on your seat belt,” said Stegall.