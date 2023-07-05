NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the 29th year, the Louis Armstrong Summer Jazz Camp has stayed true to its mission.

Jackie Harris, Executive Director explains, “This is important. It gives kids an opportunity to further their musical experiences. Those who may have a little music education in schools than during summer they get a 3-week music education intensive.”

That intensive includes some of the city’s best instrumentalists as instructions.

For the first time in the camp’s history, the longtime artistic director wasn’t here as we lost jazz master Edward “Kidd” Jordan earlier this year, but his influence remains.

Jordan’s son and trumpet instructor Marlon stated, “Just to see the returning students and to see all of his former students who are on the faculty. He lives through them, he lives through me and the music itself. He’s always going to be here with us.”

The artistic director is now NEA Jazz Master Donald Harrison Jr., “This camp is about facilitating young people, having the skills to get college scholarships and also become professionals while they’re in high school.”

This year, a new twist on the program aimed to connect jazz to hip hop, the music specific to these students.

According to Harris, “It’s important because every generation is attracted to the music of its generation.”

To that end, the artist-in-residence includes two Grammy-winning producers, Darius “Deezle” Harrison and Adam “BlaqNmilD” Pigott to make the connection to jazz.

“Without jazz culture, there wouldn’t be any hip-hop. It’s birthed from it,” said Pigott.

