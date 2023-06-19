NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Residents in Council District B get the opportunity to address concerns in their neighborhood Tuesday night.

Representatives from several organization are set to take questions from residents and discuss plans on everything from STR’s to infrastructure as Councilwoman Lesli Harris hosts her annual town hall meeting.

Harris stopped by Good Morning New Orleans Monday, telling our LBJ, “The biggest issues of course are crime. So, we will have all our district captains at the town hall tomorrow so you can ask your questions about crime in the neighborhood. The other issues of quality of life issues, potholes, trash. Although we’re seeing an improvement in trash. And generally, you’ll get an opportunity to speak with the people who serve you so department of public works will be there, the Sewerage and Water Board will be there and like I said our district police captains.”

The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. at Propeller, 4035 Washington Ave.

