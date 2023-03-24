NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Fishermen and fisherwomen have something to be excited about this weekend!

On Saturday (March 25th), the oldest bass tournament in the country is happening right in our backyard at City Park.

The Wildlife and Fishers truck could hold the winner of Saturday’s Big Bass Fishing Rodeo.

Danica Williams, LDWF Biologist Program Manager, stated “Today we were actually really lucky. Our hatchery in North Louisiana had some extra brood stock. This doesn’t happen every year, they did have some extra brood stock this year that was no longer spawning, so we were actually able to put 100 bass in the water today. They’re about 3-4 pounds and they will put those fish throughout the park.”

Williams is referring to some of the beautiful fish being added to the lagoons for the 74th annual rodeo.

“It was started in 1946 by a guy named Paul Kalman, a very energetic word war hero. He was a writer for the New Orleans Item, and decided to start a fishing rodeo in the park and he actually used a scale from John Schwegmann and started it with just a bunch of friends out here,” said William’s.

The 74th edition promises something for everyone from hardcore anglers, to teams, to kids, to families that have never picked up a pole but want to get into the action.

More information on the rodeo can be found on their website bigbassfishingrodeo.com.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.