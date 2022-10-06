NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Did you know that Louisiana has 21 state parks showcasing the state’s natural beauty.

For those looking for a great family vacation during the cool months Louisiana is offering a Fall deal on lodging.

“I tell you this is a great place to vacation. these cabins float up and down with the water, built after Katrina. You can come out here with the family, fish and enjoy the great outdoors,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

With no sales pitch needed, Lt. Billy Nungesser says Bayou Segnette located in Westwego, is one of the picturesque long weekend stays his office is offering a family discount for.

“We’ve got kickoff 2022. you punch that code in at reservelastateparks.com, stay 3 nights you get the 4th night free. On either end of your stay. Great opportunity to extend your weekend and spend some quality time with the family at a state park,” said Lt. Nungesser.

There is something for everyone to enjoy like hiking, biking , kayaking and camping and any accommodations needed the parks will have you covered.

“We’ve got glamping now where you can rent a tent on a platform with a queen sized bed, and if you want to try out camping before you buy all that equipment, it’s a great opportunity, said Nungesser.

From October to the end of the year, reservations can be booked at a discounted rate at the Reserve La. State Park website. Just enter the code KICKOFF2022 for a free night.

