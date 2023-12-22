NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Entergy New Orleans leaders say building a stronger grid is a major priority but it’s also a major expense.

So, city leaders and residents are paying close attention to the price and who will pay for it.

According to Entergy New Orleans Director of Public Affairs Nyka Scott, “Operation Gridiron will replace 26,000 poles here in the city. We own about 45,000 so that’s over half of them that are going to be replaced. We’re replacing distribution and transmission wires, the wires you see going to your homes and going from out substation those are going to be upgraded to 150 miles an hour wind resistance.”

ENO leaders say the upgrades are necessary to protect the electric grid in the city and help the company respond to catastrophic storms more quickly.

“Hurricane Ida cost ratepayers about $200 million. This program is a billion-dollar program. We’re only asking five years of it to be initially approved by the council,” said Scott.

And that is where the rubber meets the road. Residents are being asked to pay for the upgrades, beginning in 2024 and lasting the next 20 years.

Council Vice President Helena Moreno states, “No doubt about it we need to have the grid much stronger here in the New Orleans area much stronger than it is now. Everyone knows it. Not only when it comes to severe storms but overall, every day. On a clear day, we lose power for no reason. [ENO] wants to spend hundreds of millions of dollars, your dollars, your ratepayer dollars to make the grid stronger. While I definitely agree that this is necessary, moving forward with this proposal, we need to make sure that it is done responsibly and mitigate cost to the ratepayer as much as possible.”

In a nod to transparency, ENO has created an online database that leaders say will keep the public informed about the many projects.

Entergy New Orleans recently received a federal grant of $55 million to harden the electric grid. Moreno states that the council will be looking for more opportunities to help alleviate the burden on ratepayers.

