NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Emeril Lagasse Foundation has distributed over $600,000 as a part of its “Spring Grants”.

“When I came here, I barely had clothes. I didn’t have a birth certificate or a social security card. I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” says Kayla.

Kayla is one of the over 600 young people given shelter and direction annually at Covenant House.

“We work to provide services, supportive services, housing services, for youth who we consider unhoused or unsheltered,” says Covenant House Executive Director, Rheneisha Robertson.

As the only youth shelter servicing a four-state region, assistance ranges from helping with education, workforce development, and incentive case management but providing for these residents’ required assets.

Helping to feed the young people is the Emeril Lagasse Foundation.

“We’re talking about basic childhood needs. If we don’t have food and shelter for our youth and those that need it, then they can’t grow. They can’t be inspired, they can’t reach their full potential. We have to start with the basics, and that’s food and shelter, and we understand that and that’s why we’re so proud to invest here,” said Emeril Lagasse Foundation President Brian Kish.

The Lagasse Foundation support extends beyond feeding to help further develop residents at Covenant House.

“You see this continuum of support from a young person coming in who is in crisis, and in need of just basic needs, like food to helping young people build the skills and develop the tools they will need to be successful beyond that initial support,” said Covenant House Executive Director, Rheneisha Robertson.

For Kayla, the backing of Covenant House has given her a better Outlook on her future.

“It’s so… it’s no word for it. It feels so good to have somewhere safe to go, somewhere people are going to help you and you have a lot of help. It’s just amazing,” said Kayla.

