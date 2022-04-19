NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The 37th Annual Crimestoppers Awards Ceremony started with a recognition of all law enforcement present which included hundreds in attendance at the Downtown Sheraton Hotel.

Darlene Costanza, Crimestoppers President and CEO, stated, “We try to make everyone understand within law enforcement and we’re here local state and federal, how much not only do we appreciate them, but understand and we stand with them.”

Among the officers honored today were Deputy Chad Romaguera of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, recognized for working with the young people at John Ehret High School.

Commenting on his work in law enforcement Romaguera said, “I do it to make a difference. Somebody needs to stand up, put their foot down and make a difference out here. And that was the whole reason I became a police officer 13 years ago.”

Perhaps the biggest honor today was the Harry Lee Lifetime Achievement award given to outgoing Orleans Sheriff Marlon Gusman. He also received a standing ovation for his years of service.

“You know I’ve been blessed. My parents instilled in us a great need to serve and I will continue to serve as long as I can,” said Gusman.

Also on hand was Criminal Judge Robin Pittman who spoke about the successes of Crimestoppers in helping to solve cases, “What I see in the criminal justice system a lot is where witnesses do not want to come forward, they don’t want their faces showing they don’t want their names, and Crimestoppers as we all know is confidential and so that is what makes them really unique as far as going forward with the police.”