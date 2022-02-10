NEW ORLEANS (WGNO_— District A Councilman Joe Giarusso spelled out the argument was at the center of hearings today at the city council, “We wanted to do something to make sure that citizens aren’t victimized twice. You shouldn’t have your car stolen and then have to pay for privilege of getting your car returned.”

It turns out that getting carjacked or your car stolen could involve additional financial burdens once the vehicle is found. Police try locate owners of vehicles, but most often the located car is handled by a tow company.

Rudy Smith of Rudy Smith Services explained “At that point the city police or state police or whomever, countrywide relies on private towers to come out, take the vehicle, take custody, protect the vehicle, notify the insurance company to reunite the owner with the vehicle.”

And this incurs costs. Several members of the city served in the state legislature and they passed laws stating that the victims should not be charged these costs.”

Council President Helena Moreno stated, “What we did in 2017 was amend what is called Louisiana’s bill of rights act or legislation because victims were getting charged fees to get property that was utilized as evidence back or stolen property back.”

Seems unfair to the victims to have to pay, but the private contractors say their costs is fixed and set by the state.

According to Smith, “All non-consensual towing which is what this is, law enforcement called towing is regulated by the public service commission.

The council contends that the city is breaking state law and that the city should pick up the bill for towing and charge the perpetrators of the crime with the costs but Smith says that often times insurances pays the tow costs, but the burden rests on the auto’s owner.

“It’s just the costs of having a car on the streets Unfortunately some people get inconvenienced by theft. It could be a car accident. They still have to have their vehicle towed. Nobody wants to wake up in the morning and go gee, I want to have my vehicle towed today,” said Smith.