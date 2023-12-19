NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Christmas Without Tears, the annual irreverent showcase of New Orleans talent to benefit the Innocence Project New Orleans, is set to happen Tuesday night at the Orpheum Theater.

The show’s producers and stars are the husband-and-wife team of actors Harry Shearer and Judith Owens, both New Orleans residents.

According to Shearer, “[The show] is a new adaptation of an old family tradition and Judith’s family of gathering around a piano and singing songs at Christmas time.”

This year’s lineup includes John Goodman, Kermit Ruffins, Brian Batt and Tonya Boyd-Cannon.

“Our family on stage has grown,” said Shearer.

Innocence Project New Orleans frees innocent people sentenced to life in prison and those serving unjust sentences.

More information can be found on the show’s website.

