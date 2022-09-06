NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Celebrity Chef Aarón Sánchez reflected on his early days of learning his craft, and why he think it’s important to give opportunity to others.

“When I started cooking all those years ago, I thought that there was a disparity as far as Latinos getting leadership positions in kitchens, and I didn’t want education to be the crutch. I didn’t want that to be something that would hold people back,” said Sánchez.

To that end, the chef started the Aarón Sánchez Impact Fund to address these disparities and to develop Latino leaders in the kitchen.

The fund is now a part of the Emeril Lagasse Foundation in hopes of expanding.

Click here for the application process Applications are being accepted through October 15th.

On the menu at Johnny Sanchez, is a classic ceviche throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. A portion of the proceeds go towards the Aarón Sánchez Impact Fund.